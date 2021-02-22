Mumbai Sees COVID Dip With 760 Cases As Border States Begin Screening Maharashtra Arrivals

Witnessing a small dip in COVID-19 cases, Mumbai on Monday, reported 760 new cases and 4 new deaths. With 634 new recoveries, the city's cured tally rose to 3,00,180 cases. Mumbai's total cases have risen to 3,19,888 with 7397 active cases and 11,446 fatalities.

Gujarat, MP and Karnataka begin screening travellers from Maharashtra amid COVID spike

Mumbai: 760 new COVID cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 94% now while its growth rise has soared to 0.22%, as Mumbai locals reopen from general public under restricted timings. BMC reported that 31,46,722 samples have been tested till date with a 10.14% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 594 out of 959 ventilator beds are vacant, while 966 out of 1528 ICU beds are vacant, till date. As of date, 1,12,41,748 vaccine doses have been administered - of which Maharashtra contributes 9,74,676 doses.

Moreover, Mumbai police arrested the secretary of a Gymkhana and a caterer for alleged violation of COVID-19 norms after over 150 people gathered at a wedding function organised in the premises here, an official said on Monday. The police have registered an FIR against four people including the two who have been arrested, in connection with event held at the Gymkhana in Cheda Nagar locality of Chembur area here on Sunday, he said. BMC officials found that over 150 people were present and those who had gathered at the function were not following the social distancing guidelines and many of them were not wearing masks.

Mumbai: COVID-19 norms flouted at marriage function; 2 held

Maharashtra's border states begin screening

As Maharashtra's COVID cases spike daily, three neighbouring states - Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh (MP) and Karnataka have decided to set up check posts at border districts to screen people entering their state from Maharashtra. Karnataka has gone one step further and mandated RT-PCR negative tests from those travelling from Maharashtra to Karnataka. Maharashtra reported 5,210 fresh COVID-19 infections on Monday, after logging over 6,000 cases for three days in a row.

The Gujarat government has set up check posts at the borders of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh to screen people entering the state from these states for COVID-19 symptoms. MP has asked collectors of Bhopal, Indore, Hoshangabad, Betul, Siwni, Chhindwara, Balaghat, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Burhanpur, Alirajpur & districts bordering Maharashtra to begin screening travellers from Maharashtra. Karnataka has mandated a negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours for those arriving by flights, buses, trains, personal transport from Maharashtra an Kerala. The LDF govt has raised objections to the restrictions in Karnataka with the Centre.

Mumbai hikes auto-rickshaw base fare to Rs 21, taxi to Rs 25 amid fuel price rise

Mumbai sees COVID spike with 921 new cases in 24 hrs as Maharashtra CM warns of lockdown