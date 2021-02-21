Mumbai Sees COVID Spike With 921 New Cases In 24 Hrs As Maharashtra CM Warns Of Lockdown

As Maharashtra CM warned citizens of another lockdown, Mumbai reported 921 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths. With 540 new recoveries, the city's cured tally rose to 2,99,546. Mumbai's total cases have risen to 3,19,128 with 7276 active cases and 11,442 fatalities.

Mumbai's COVID spike continues with 897 cases in 24 hrs; BMC seals 1305 buildings

Mumbai: 921 new COVID cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 94% now while its growth rise has soared to 0.2%, as Mumbai locals reopen from general public under restricted timings. BMC reported that 31,33,429 samples have been tested till date with a 10.15% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 596 out of 959 ventilator beds are vacant, while 972 out of 1528 ICU beds are vacant, till date. As of date, 1,06,50,894 vaccine doses have been administered - of which Maharashtra contributes 9,17,962 doses.

Maha CM: 'Wear mask, avoid lockdown'

As Maharashtra reports 7000 COVID-19 cases on a daily basis, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray warned citizens to wear masks and observe social distancing, else face lockdown, in a Facebook Live session. Announcing a ban of religious, political, social gatherings in the state, Thackeray said that he will monitor the situation for 8-15 days and decide on a lockdown. He also said that several parts of Maharashtra like Amaravati, Yavatmal will be put under restrictions starting from Monday.

Talking about the possibility of a second wave, he briefed, "Now again Corona is seen making its U-turn in our state. In next 15 days will be clear whether it is a second wave or no. We all became slightly irresponsible, with many roaming outside freely - not wearing masks. Today around 7000 new Corona cases has been reported. Last week, people were so casual saying “Corona is no where”, now see the situation. We are disrespecting our Corona warriors. It is heart-breaking."

Stating that many state ministers like Rajesh Tope, Jitendra Awhad, Yashomati Thakur have been infected by COVID-19, he pointed that number of cases in Mumbai was doubling in just a week. Invoking Chhatrapati Shivaji's battle plan with a sword and shield, he said "while the sword is not here yet, masks are our shields". Asking all political parties to co-operate he urged them to hold no physical rallies and told offices to use staggered timings, keeping staff working from home wherever possible.

Issuing a warning to all COVID-idiots, he concluded, "All those who want lockdown will not wear mask and all those who don't want lockdown, they will wear a mask. We will observe now for 8 days. Once again I urge people - WEAR MASK AND AVOID LOCKDOWN".

Maharashtra: One week lockdown imposed in Amravati from February 22