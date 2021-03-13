Mumbai Sees COVID Surge With 1708 New Cases; Maha CM Pulls Up Hotels For Lax Safety Norms

Continuing its worrying rise in COVID-19 cases, Mumbai on Saturday, reported 1708 new cases and 5 deaths. With 941 new recoveries, Mumbai's cured tally rose to 3,16,320. Currently, Mumbai has 3,41,985 cases of which 13,247 are active and 11,524 fatalities.

Mumbai: 1708 new cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 92% now while its growth rise has soared to 0.37% as Mumbai locals reopen from general public under restricted timings. BMC reported that 35,37,664 samples have been tested till date with a 9.62% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 405 out of 944 ventilator beds are vacant, while 691 out of 1536 ICU beds are vacant, till date. READ | Mumbai University PhD Entrance Exam: Here are the exam dates & selection process for 2021

Earlier in the day, CM Uddhav Thackeray held an online review meeting with representatives of hotel and restaurant associations, shopping centre groups, warning them of a shutdown. Claiming that "lackadaisical" attitude towards outbreak norms had crept in lately, he pointed out that crowds had increased in most places since activities resumed in a phased manner from October, and safety rules were not being followed. This had resulted in a steep surge in cases, reminded the CM.

"Do not force us to impose a strict lockdown. Consider this as the last warning. Follow all the rules. Everyone has to realise there is a difference between self-discipline and restrictions," Thackeray said. Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 15,602 COVID-19 cases and 88 deaths, taking the tally to 22,97,793 and the count to 52,811.

Mumbai COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has limited its containment zones to 31, while over 2726 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the residential society. BMC has tweaked its containment zones criteria mandating sealing of buildings that have 5 or more cases in 2 or more floors. The recent BMC report shows Mulund as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 120 days, while Parel is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 326 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate is at 186 days - which is lower than the national average of 634 days.

