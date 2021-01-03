Mumbai Sees Lowest 1-day Fatality With 3 New COVID Deaths; City Preps For Vaccine Rollout

In a major achievement, Mumbai on Sunday saw its lowest 1-day fatality - 3 new deaths - since the city started reporting deaths due to Coronavirus (COVID-19). With 581 new cases, the city's recoveries rose to 2,75,464 with 697 new patients cured in past 24 hours. Mumbai's tally rose to 2,95,240 with 7771 active cases and 11,135 fatalities.

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 93% now while its growth rise has slowed to 0.21%. BMC reported that 23,93,590 samples have been tested till date with a 12.34% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 555 out of 1137 ventilator beds are vacant, while 1044 out of 1886 ICU beds are vacant, till date.

Earlier in the day, Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) VG Somani announced that the vaccines of Serum Institue of India (Covishield) and Bharat Biotech (Covaxin) have been granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation. Covishield - a Recombinant Chimpanzee Adenovirus vector vaccine - has an efficacy of 70.42%, with interim safety and immunogenicity data of Phase-II/III trials submitted to the SEC. Covaxin - a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine - 22,500 participants vaccinated in Phase-III trials and was found to be safe as per the data available till date. Meanwhile, Zydus-Cadilla's nCov-Vaccine using DNA platform technology has been allowed to conduct Phase-III clinical trial in 26000 Indian participants.

With several politicians questioning why Bharat Biotech - ICMR's 'COVAXIN' vaccine has been approved while Phase-3 trials are underway, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan explained that COVAXIN which is based on whole inactivated virus is likely to have efficacy similar to gene encoding spike proteins - over 90%. Moreover, he added that COVAXIN is more likely to work against newer variants like N501Y Variant (UK variant) & any other variant. Citing Phase-I and Phase-II data, Dr. Vardhan stated that no adverse effects were seen after the clinical trials. He also clarified that COVAXIN was given a different approval i.e 'clinical trial mode' - where all COVAXIN recipients will be tracked, monitored as if they’re in trial. The government has stated that the first phase of the vaccination drive will be free including one crore healthcare workers and two crore frontline workers, aiming to vaccinate 27 crore priority beneficiaries until July.

