India is developing - not just economically, industrially or geopolitically, but also as a society. With every small step that we adopt towards quashing the age-old taboos that have ensnared us for decades, we are making significant progress. Similar is the story of thousands of Indians who have remained under the shadow for decades owing to the rigid societal gender construct.

It is the story of India’s transgender community, who are fighting to make their space in mainstream society. Often referred to as the third gender, they are coming out and fighting for their recognition. Post the historical judgement of the abrogation of Article 377, the awareness about other genders and the members of the LGBTQ+ community is growing and therefore, their acceptance of them is also advancing.

Story of Mumbai's Bambai Nazariya Cafe

"This is the first transgender cafe, opened in Andheri, Versova. The father of our boss dreamt of doing something for the LGBTQI+ community. It's very difficult for our community to get jobs. We only get interviews," said another employee pic.twitter.com/kstOLrrAlv — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2022

To elevate the inclusion of the ‘other gender,’ a cafe in Mumbai's Versova has set a remarkable example. Versova's Bambai Nazariya cafe, which is famous for its 'Pink Chai' is making a big difference by employing members of the transgender community only.

"We are very thankful to our bosses for this opportunity. Earlier, I faced a lot of problems finding a job. More support should be given," said an employee, who feels proud to be appointed in a restaurant. “This is the first transgender cafe, opened in Andheri, Versova. The father of our boss dreamt of doing something for the LGBTQI+ community. It's very difficult for our community to get jobs. We only get interviews," informed another employee.

Maharashtra | Versova's Bambai Nazariya cafe, famous for its 'Pink Chai', employs members of the transgender community only



"We are very thankful to our bosses for this opportunity. Earlier, I faced a lot of problems finding a job. More support should be given," said an employee pic.twitter.com/Aeb9SHc3Go — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2022

Noida's Rainbow Station sets an example

Besides, we have seen many such initiatives being adopted across the country in the past to shatter the shame and stigma associated with hiring transgender people in mainstream jobs. In 2020, a metro station in Noida was dedicated to the transgender community and was named ‘Rainbow Station.’

In a first-of-its-kind move by a Metro railway network in northern India, the NMRC (Noida Metro Rail Corporation) announced its decision to transform the Sector 50 station into a "She–Man" station with specific facilities and employment for transgender people on June 19. The station is manned by the people of the LGBTQ+ community. To progress further, we need many such initiatives to better the lives of those, who have dismal representation.