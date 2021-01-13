Mumbai's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 3 Lakh; 1.80 Lakh Tests Conducted Per Million Population

On Wednesday, January 13, 675 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai propelling the city's COVID-19 tally to 3,00,471. At present, there are 7525 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's capital out of which 59% are asymptomatic ones. The number of recovered soared to 2,80,853 after 531 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 8 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking Mumbai's fatality toll to 11,210. The city's case positivity rate and fatality rate as of Tuesday stands at 11.83% and 3.73%.

Till January 12, 25,33,640 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Mumbai which amounts to 1,80,974 tests per million population. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 0.21% from January 6-January 12. As of January 12, 1,782 CCC2 beds out of the total capacity of 23,806 beds are occupied. The number of oxygen beds, ventilator beds, and ICU beds in Mumbai stands at 7,276, 1,076, and 1,797 respectively.

While there are 141 active containment zones currently, 2325 buildings have been sealed. 2912 high-risk contacts have been traced in the last 24 hours. At present, 416 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city is 371 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district remains constant at 93%.

COVID-19 situation in India

Currently, there are 1,04,95,147 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 91,01,29,111 patients have recovered while 1,51,529 fatalities have been reported. There are 2,14,507 active cases in the country. With 17,817 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 recovery rate soared to 96.51%. The COVID-19 vaccination drive will commence in India on January 16.

74.82 per cent of the 15,968 new cases are from Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu account for 81.83% of the recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, 70.30 per cent of the 202 new deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

