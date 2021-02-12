Mumbai's COVID Cases Soar To 3,12,902 With 599 New Cases In 24 Hrs As Vaccination Picks Up

Seeing a sudden rise in COVID-19 cases, Mumbai on Friday, reported 599 new cases and 4 new deaths. With 612 new recoveries, the city's cured tally rose to 2,95,334. Mumbai's total cases have risen to 3,12,902 with 5296 active cases and 11,407 fatalities.

Mumbai: 599 new COVID cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 94% now while its growth rise has slowed to 0.13%. BMC reported that 29,82,882 samples have been tested till date with a 10.46% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 647 out of 1033 ventilator beds are vacant, while 1137 out of 1707 ICU beds are vacant, till date. As of date, 77,66,319 vaccine doses have been administered.

Centre sets March 6 vaccination deadline

Setting a deadline for completing vaccinating frontline workers by March 6, Union Joint Health Secretary Mandeep Bhandari on Friday, said at least one round of vaccination must be scheduled by March 1. Stating those who have not been vaccinated for any reason must be vaccinated by March 6, he said that the scheduling of the first round of vaccination of healthcare workers must be scheduled by February 20 and completed by February 25. As of date, India has vaccinated 77,66,319 beneficiaries of which 58,65,813 are healthcare workers.

On Thursday, India achieved another landmark as it became the fastest country in the world to administer 7 million COVID-vaccines doses - in 26 days. In comparison, US took 27 days and Britain took 48 days to accomplish these figures, stated Ministry of Health and Family welfare. The UK and the US, both kick-started their inoculation drives in December.

Centre sets March 6 deadline to complete 1st round COVID vaccination of frontline workers

Mumbai COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has limited its containment zones to 140, while over 2610 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. BMC has tweaked its containment zones criteria mandating sealing of buildings that have 10 or more cases in 2 or more floors. The recent BMC report shows Chembur as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 276 days, while Dongri is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 1210 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate is at 525 days - which is lower than the national average of 634 days.

