Mumbai Sees Lowest 1-day COVID Fatality With 3 New Deaths; City Tally At 3,12,303

Witnessing its lowest COVID-19 fatality, Mumbai reported 3 new deaths and 510 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. With 624 new recoveries, the city's cured tally rose to 2,94,732. Reconciling 1413 cases, total cases dropped to 3,12,303 with 5252 active cases and 11,403 fatalities.

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 94% now while its growth rise has slowed to 0.13%. BMC reported that 29,66,167 samples have been tested till date with a 10.55% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 641 out of 1033 ventilator beds are vacant, while 1123 out of 1707 ICU beds are vacant, till date. As of date, 70,17,114 vaccine doses have been administered.

Maharashtra govt has issued a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs), according to which passengers travelling from Kerala to Maharashtra will have to carry RT-PCR negative reports as a precautionary measure. Chief secretary Sanjay Kumar added that the passengers travelling in from trains are also required to carry RT-PCR negative test reports. However, they are allowed to make a collection of samples 96 hours before the scheduled arrival. Passengers without symptoms will be allowed entry, whereas, passengers with symptoms to be treated as per the existing protocol. Also, people coming by roads will have to undergo mandatory thermal screening, while people with symptoms will be sent for antigen testing.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government made similar SOPs for the people coming from Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Goa - mandating RT-PCR negative test reports. Recently, the Economic Survey 2021 revealed Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Bihar have restricted the case spread the best while Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have saved the most lives. It ranked Maharashtra as most underperforming state in restricting the spread of cases and in saving lives.

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has limited its containment zones to 170, while over 2578 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. BMC has tweaked its containment zones criteria mandating sealing of buildings that have 10 or more cases in 2 or more floors. The recent BMC report shows Chembur as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 299 days, while Dadar is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 1038 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate is at 553 days - which is lower than the national average of 634 days.

