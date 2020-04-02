Mumbai's Dharavi Reports Second Positive Case Of Novel Coronavirus; After First Death

Asia's largest slum Dharavi on Thursday reported its second case of novel Coronavirus which has infected more than 1900 people in the country. A 52-year-old BMC sanitization worker has been found positive for the virus. He resides in the Worli area but was posted at Dharavi for cleaning. This comes amid Mumbai being the city in India that has reported the most cases thus far.

One dead in Dharavi due to COVID-19

This comes after the densely populated area reported its first death due to the deadly virus. The victim, a 56-year-old man, had shown symptoms like fever, cough, respiratory issues and had a co-morbid condition of renal failure. He had no travel history, according to a senior municipal official.

The victim passed away in Sion hospital before he could be moved to Kasturba Hospital, confirmed BMC officials. Authorities have already sealed part of Dharavi with 300 flats and 90 shops to prevent the spread of the virus.

Another positive case of coronavirus has emerged from a densely populated area- Lalbaug. A woman reportedly a private hospital staff was tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The building in the Lalbaug area where the woman stays has now been sealed by the authorities. Earlier, three more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Maharashtra. With this, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state rises to 340.

Sai Hospital in Mumbai's Chembur area was completely sealed, while Saifee Hospital, Jaslok Hospital, Bhabha Hospital and Hinduja Hospital were partially affected due to exposure to COVID-19 patients reported ANI.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Thursday reported that the toll due to COVID-19 rose to 50 in the country, while the number of cases spiked to 1,965. Out of these, 151 have been cured/discharged, according to the ministry. According to the ministry's data, there has been an increase of 131 cases in the last 12 hours, with 1764 active cases.

