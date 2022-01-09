Nagpur Terror Plot: Police Suspect Jaish Terrorists Were Looking For Local Support In City

In a massive development in Nagpur terror plot, Republic on Sunday learnt that the Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist stayed in the Maharashtra city in a lodge for three days- the period in which he took pictures of the RSS headquarters and Hedgewar Smruti Bhavan. Police suspect that they were looking for local logistical support. They are currently tracking a sleeper cell of JeM.

Nagpur police maintained that they were working on this input for several months and the FIR was registered only after some concrete development. They have already questioned Rais Ahmad Shaikh who was arrested from Kashmir. They plan to bring him to Nagpur after they secure the transit remand.

'Sure has Pakistan connection'

In an exclusive conversation with Republic earlier in the day, the Commissioner of Police of Nagpur, Amitesh Kumar said that the police now have enough information linking the event to terror outfit to Pak-based Jaish E Mohammad. “We have credible information that one person linked to JeM was in Nagpur about a month ago,” the Commissioner said.

Furthermore, he informed that an individual, a part of the terror outfit JeM managed to visit multiple vital installations in the city. “He carried out reconnaissance of 4 vital installations in Nagpur,” Amitesh Kumar said. “We have information that they managed to send only one person to carry out the reconnaissance. We have evidence that the handlers are linked to JeM,” the officer added.

"Central agencies have also been roped in. They are also looking at this case. Other states could also be involved.” the city police commissioner said, speaking about the investigation.

'Recce at 4 establishments'

Amitesh Kumar said that the recce happened at four different locations but did not confirm one of them being the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh headquarters. “Cannot comment on specific installation due to security concerns. But 4 prominent installations in Nagpur were the target,” he said.

“We have got inputs in the last few months about specific targets. But wouldn’t like to sound alarmist at this stage since the investigation is underway,” the officer added. The Commissioner further said that the police now hold several leads in the case and are closing in on the perpetrators. The cop hinted at arrests being made soon.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, four terrorists were arrested in Srinagar by teams of the Jammu and Kashmir and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Also, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from them. During interrogation, one out of them, confessed about visiting the RSS headquarters in July last year and further carrying out the recce across five different locations in India.