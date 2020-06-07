Last Updated:

Netizens Alarmed As Mumbai's Marine Drive Pictures Amid Lockdown Goes Viral

Mumbai's Marine Drive on June 6th evening saw too many people as Maharashtra Government allowed 'physical activities' as part of its first phase. See reactions

The Maharashtra Government on May 31 allowed some outdoor physical activities as part of the first phase of its ''Mission Begin Again''. The revised guideline said, "Physical exercises like cycling, jogging, running, walking are permitted in public open spaces". As a result, Mumbai's Marine Drive saw many people hitting the sea-side walkway for running and other physical activities.

A picture on Sunday went viral where many were spotted wearing masks, but unfortunately not following social distancing. Netizens as they saw the picture were left stunned and alarmed as the state is the worst hit in the country.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 Update

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, reported 120 deaths, including 58 in Mumbai, on Saturday, taking the state's overall number of fatalities to 2,969. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases spiked by 2,739 in the state to 82,968, according to the state's health bulletin. Of the 120 deaths recorded on Saturday, 90 were from the MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region) area including 58 in Mumbai, it said.

