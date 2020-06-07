Netizens Alarmed As Mumbai's Marine Drive Pictures Amid Lockdown Goes Viral

The Maharashtra Government on May 31 allowed some outdoor physical activities as part of the first phase of its ''Mission Begin Again''. The revised guideline said, "Physical exercises like cycling, jogging, running, walking are permitted in public open spaces". As a result, Mumbai's Marine Drive saw many people hitting the sea-side walkway for running and other physical activities.

A picture on Sunday went viral where many were spotted wearing masks, but unfortunately not following social distancing. Netizens as they saw the picture were left stunned and alarmed as the state is the worst hit in the country.

This is South Mumbai's public. Never seen such crowd on a normal day for jogging. Relaxation given by Government to save our economy not by COVID. Pray for Mumbai 🙏. #StayhomeStaysafe #Mumbai #MarineDrive #COVID19 #Pandemic pic.twitter.com/NB5CiSyv5z — Dr. Snehal Kawale (@KawaleSnehal) June 7, 2020

Marine Drive Today...



What does this image tell us? Stupidity, foolishness, complacency, unawareness, fatigue or strength, human resilience, fighting spirit or mixture of all of it? pic.twitter.com/Bpb9I6yK4Q — Another Indian (@fb_pirater) June 7, 2020

Marine Drive Mumbai

Koi samjhao yaar inhe... pic.twitter.com/LkIjaPypHW — तीसरा बाप (@2_much_weed) June 7, 2020

#MissionBeginAgain

For those who still can't believe that the crowd of morning walkers at #MarineDrive is #photoshopped... Maybe this video will convince them...

(via whatsapp). (This definitely isn't pre lockdown- masks are a give away) pic.twitter.com/l3aTm6b8Fo — मुंबई Matters™✳️ (@mumbaimatterz) June 7, 2020

Maharashtra's COVID-19 Update

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, reported 120 deaths, including 58 in Mumbai, on Saturday, taking the state's overall number of fatalities to 2,969. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases spiked by 2,739 in the state to 82,968, according to the state's health bulletin. Of the 120 deaths recorded on Saturday, 90 were from the MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region) area including 58 in Mumbai, it said.

