Neha Dhupia Goes For A Run After 80 Days, Raises An Important Question

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia on Saturday went for a run in the Mumbai streets after about 80 days. Maharashtra that allowed outdoor physical activities under their 'Mission Begin Again' Phase 1 from June 3, permits citizens to go for cycling, jogging, running in public open spaces. The activity is allowed only between 5 AM to 7 PM.
Dhupia took to her Instagram handle to share the mixed emotions she went through as she stepped out for a run. Fear and Freedom is something she spoke about. Neha also informed that she kept a safe distance from everyone and followed the protocols of wearing a mask. But she still felt scared because people were not wearing masks. She concluded by writing, 'Felt fear about things coming back to normal... Will they ever??'
Went out for a run this morning after about 80 days... was a mixed bag of emotions somewhere between freedom and fear... freedom because i was outdoors and breathing in clean air and that too of a quality that I had never done in my city before , freedom caus I could feel the little drizzle 🌧 on my shoulders as my favourite music played in my ears , freedom because my feet were willing to take me on any route close to home till they got tired and freedom in a strange way because I had a mask 😷 on and kept a safe distance from everyone. I felt free also because after ages I got onto my early morning run route and waved to my usual bhajji wala and fruit wala and acknowledged the usual runners at that time who till date I have never been acquainted to but yes we share the same route and time and we know we exist. I felt free as I splashed thru the puddles and that put a smile on my face ... I felt fear caus people were out and still were nt wearing masks , I did remind a few from a distance though , felt fear also because the spirit of mumbai was missing... it did nt feel as safe as it used to, felt fear about things coming back to normal ... will they ever ??
