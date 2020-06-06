Neha Dhupia Goes For A Run After 80 Days, Raises An Important Question

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia on Saturday went for a run in the Mumbai streets after about 80 days. Maharashtra that allowed outdoor physical activities under their 'Mission Begin Again' Phase 1 from June 3, permits citizens to go for cycling, jogging, running in public open spaces. The activity is allowed only between 5 AM to 7 PM.

Dhupia took to her Instagram handle to share the mixed emotions she went through as she stepped out for a run. Fear and Freedom is something she spoke about. Neha also informed that she kept a safe distance from everyone and followed the protocols of wearing a mask. But she still felt scared because people were not wearing masks. She concluded by writing, 'Felt fear about things coming back to normal... Will they ever??'

