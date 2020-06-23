New Delhi District Admin Launches “swasthdoot” Program To Meet Dearth Of Human Resource

Even as the Delhi government under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is making umpteen efforts to provide beds for Covid19 positive patients in the national capital, the dearth of human resources to be deployed in these hospitals still remains a concern. Coming up with a solution the New Delhi District Administration has begun a program namely “Swasthdoot”.

Under this initiative several volunteers will be given basic medical training, mainly monitoring vitals such as blood pressure, Oxygen saturation, and Temperature. District administration along with Indian Medical Association will be guiding force behind this. The training in this regard began today. Several volunteers gathered at a government zone in the Inderpuri area in the national capital, where they were given the training to monitor the vitals of a person by a doctor from a Delhi government hospital.

These volunteers were people from different walks of life, who had pitched in to become COVID warriors in the time of need. They will later help the medical staff deployed in various community arrangements which be turned into COVID facility. Training will be provided for five days to make them aware of basic health care to be provided to the COVID 19 Patients.

Objectives would be to overcome the scarcity of healthcare professionals, better management of community-based healthcare and better utilization of limited resources.

Training would include-:

1.Theory about human body. (Broad coverage of anatomy with respect to vitals)

2. Vitals monitoring like Pulse, BP, Respiratory rate, Temperature.

3. Basic hygiene practices.

4. Management of patients' daily routine.

5. Record keeping

6.Tele-consultation with Doctors.

7.Basic life support training.

Talking about this initiative Dr. Nitin Shakya Nodal officer Covid 19 Surveillance Office of DM, New Delhi District told Republic TV that to meet the dearth of medical staff in the system this initiative has been started. “These volunteers will work under trained nurses and doctors; under this mission, we intend to train 1000 volunteers. The name of the mission “Swaasthdoot” means messenger of health. In the same manner, these volunteers will aid the healthcare workers who are already under severe stress due to rising cases of COVID19,” he said.

COVID cases in the national capital states at 66,602. Of the total number, active cases stand at 24,988 and those who have recovered are 39,313. Death toll in the national capital stands at 2,301.

