Reconsider Decision To Levy Charges On Those Staying In Night Shelters: Delhi HC To AIIMS

The Delhi High Court has asked All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to reconsider its decision to levy charges on those who stay at its night shelter facility near the medical facility in the national capital. A division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rajnish Bhatnagar also asked AIIMS to reconsider its decision on the requirement for the production of documents to avail of the night shelter facility, and the limit with regard to the number of days for which the needy and deserving patients, and their attendants, could continue to stay at the shelter.

The plea was filed by Karan Seth, seeking to address the grievance of hundreds of outstation patients and their attendants, who, it said, were earlier being provided treatment at the AIIMS, Delhi for several ailments.

"We are of the view that since, historically, the night shelter has been run by DUSIB differently from the Vishram Sadans run by the AIIMS, AIIMS could justifiably treat the said facility somewhat differently than their existing Vishram Sadans," the court observed asking AIIMS to file a report on the matter and listed it for further hearing on July 7.

The bench emphasised that it endorsed AIIMS taking over the night shelter, earlier run by DUSIB, to improve the functionality of the night shelter, after the court found that the night shelter was being run in an unacceptable manner by the agency appointed by DUSIB. The high court noted that when the night shelter was run by DUSIB, there was a complete lack of hygiene, lack of drinking water facilities and water supply for the toilets, lack of cooking facilities, and lack of check on persons who were visiting the night shelter.

Meanwhile, With 2,909 fresh COVID-19 cases reported on June 22, Monday, the COVID-19 tally in Delhi crossed the 62,000-mark. As per the Delhi health department, in the last 24 hours, 58 people lost their lives to the deadly contagious disease. The death toll from COVID-19 in the national capital stands at 2,175. The AAP government issued Standard Operating Procedures for management of patients who have tested positive for the deadly disease.

(with inputs from ANI)