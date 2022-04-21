Noida: Man involved in over dozen cases of loot held after gunfight

Noida, Apr 21 (PTI) A man involved in over a dozen cases of loot in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad was arrested in Noida on Thursday after a gunfight with the police in which he suffered injuries, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Gaurav, who had around 15 cases lodged in the districts against him. The police had also announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Elamaran G said.

"Today, the police had set up a check near Garhi Chaukhandi village on the Pusta road when a motorcycle reached there but did not stop for checking. The person riding the motorcycle fled the spot, prompting the local police party to chase him and a gunfight broke out between them," Elamaran said.

"The accused was injured in retaliatory police firing and was apprehended. His motorcycle has been impounded and a country-made pistol along with some ammunition was seized from his possession," the officer said.

The accused was taken to a hospital for treatment, he said.

The gunfight took place under the Phase 3 police station area and further legal proceedings are being carried out, the police said. PTI KIS TDS TDS