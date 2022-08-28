Noida Twin Tower Demolition: Edifice Execution Team Official Says 'it Was Very Emotional'

After the Supertech Twin Towers located in Sector 93A of Noida was demolished and brought down in less than nine seconds by using the 'Waterfall implosion' technique, Edifice official Chetan Dutta on August 28 termed the task as '100% successful', further stating that the whole team was emotional after the successful demolition. Notably, the task was executed by the Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering.

While speaking to the media, the Edifice official said, "In 9 seconds, the building was demolished. The whole team deserves appreciation. We all got very emotional. I was just 70 metres away from the building. The demolition was 100% successful. It took 9-10 seconds for the entire building to demolish. There were 10 people in my team, seven foreign experts and 20-25 people from Edifice Engineering."

The 'Waterfall implosion' technique was used to bring down the twin towers, and for this, Edifice Engineering partnered with South Africa's Jet Demolitions. More than 3,700 kg of explosives were used to implode both towers. The explosives were placed at beam-wall joint locations so that when the explosives go off, the beams steadily lose the capacity to sustain the weight and collapse. The explosion may have left an estimated 55,000 tonnes to 80,000 tonnes of debris which could take up to three months to be cleared.

Noida's illegally-built Supertech Twin Towers demolished

No other buildings in the vicinity were damaged.

In order to clear the air, water tankers fitted with sprinklers, anti-smog guns were stationed by the authorities and several police personnel were deployed. The roads in and around the twin towers were heavily barricaded with authorities not allowing any vehicles close to the area.

Image: ANI, AP