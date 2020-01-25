Hyderabad: Old Age Home Organisers Booked, 73 Senior Citizens Rescued

Keesara police on January 24, rescued 73 senior citizens and booked a case against the organisers for running an illegal psychiatric rehabilitation centre in the guise of an old age home. The inmates were confined with chains and manhandled with a stick, Keesara police informed.

Keesara police busts racket

According to the Keesara police, a case of cheating was registered against the old age home on January 23 following a complaint from Sohel Ahmed. The complainant alleged that he had noticed Shaikh Rathan John Paul, K Bharathi and three others were running an old age home named 'Mamatha Old age home' at Shilpa Nagar Nagaram.

Speaking to ANI, the Hyderabad Police said, "The organisers were taking psychiatric patients and mentally disturbed patients and keept them with the old age people in 2 BHK houses. They kept 32 male persons in one house and 21 female persons in another house in an unhealthy and unhygienic condition. The senior citizens in the old age home were not given proper medication and because of which the mentally ill patients' health condition deteriorated."

The organisers of the illegal psychiatric rehabilitation centre collected Rs. 5,000 to Rs.10,000 from the family members of each patient and have deprived them of medical treatment. The organisers were running the old age home without any proper registration and treated the patients inhumanly, the police said.

Organisers booked under Parents and Senior Citizen Act, 2007

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case under section 406, 420, 324, 342 IPC and section 24 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizen Act, 2007. Further investigation in this case is underway.

All the senior citizens were rescued safely from the spot. Some were sent to hospital for medical treatment, while the rest were sent to their respective homes, informed the police.

(With inputs from ANI)

