Omicron: Bengaluru Airport Ups Screening Measures After 2 South African Fliers Test COVID+

Amid the scare of a new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, and two South African returnees testing positive for COVID-19, preventive measures have been intensified at the Bengaluru airport which includes extensive testing, sanitisation followed by quarantining mandated for all the international passengers.

As a part of the new system in place, more than 49 health officials are working alternatively in three shifts for checking the arrival of both International and domestic passengers. Apart from that, RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen testing has been made compulsory for those travelling from other countries followed by thermal screening and quarantining. Speaking on the same, Bengaluru Rural District Health Officer Tippeswamy after inspecting the Kannur International Airport Ltd on Monday spoke to the media and said that all International passengers who test negative for COVID-19 on arrival in Bengaluru will be put in quarantine for 7 days and will be tested again after 7 days.

He further informed that 598 passengers are under surveillance presently and they are majorly focusing on vaccination reports, RT-PCR testing, and Rapid Antigen test reports of the passenger coming from "high-risk" countries. Meanwhile, new guidelines are expected within a day or two.

In a virtual meeting with senior officials of the health and airport authorities, the Health Officer spoke about discussing the issue of passengers coming from Kerala and Maharashtra to Bengaluru without an RT-PCR vaccination report. He further informed that the airline authorities have been directed to check the report sample and also not allow anyone without the reports.

South African passengers test positive for COVID-19 at Bengaluru airport

Earlier on November 27, two South African nationals were tested positive for COVID-19 at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru creating a panic situation among the health authorities. The passengers were immediately sent to quarantine after testing, although it was not confirmed whether it was the Omicron variant.

Informing about the same, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar informed that the samples of one of the two passengers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus while another one's a little different from the Delta variant. Speaking to the media, Sudhakar said, "One is relatively better and the other, we are finding it a little different from Delta variant. We have sent the sample to the Centre's lab. We are waiting for final inference."

Apart from that, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has also urged the people to not panic and instead follow COVID-19 precautionary measures on a strict basis. Meanwhile, Covid screening has been resumed by the Dakshina Kannada district administration at the Talapady Checkpost for those arriving from Kerala without a negative report.

Image: PTI