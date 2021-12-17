Omicron: With Sharpest Rise In A Single Day, Delhi Records 10 More Cases Of New Variant

A day after the city recorded the biggest daily surge in Coronavirus cases in nearly four months with 85 new infections, ten new Omicron cases were reported in Delhi this morning. So far, over 90 cases of the new variant have been recorded across India.

Since the initial occurrence on December 5, Delhi has reported 20 instances of the new variety. Health Minister Satyendar Jain said today that 10 of these patients have been discharged and that several international passengers have tested positive for COVID.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain stated, "10 new cases of Omicron Variant reported in Delhi, taking the total number of cases of the variant here to 20. A total of 10 people, out of these 20, have been discharged."

Omicron cases in India

The novel Coronavirus variant has begun to spread across the country, with the total number of cases rising to 93 after the national capital Delhi reported 10 additional instances of the Omicron form on Friday. While Maharashtra has reported the most Omicron instances in the country (32), Rajasthan has recorded the fewest (17). Karnataka (8), Gujarat (5), Kerala (5), Telangana (7), Tamil Nadu (1), West Bengal (1), and Andhra Pradesh (1), as well as the Union Territories of Delhi (20) and Chandigarh (1), have all reported cases (1). Karnataka was the first state to report Omicron instances in the country. On December 2, the state reported two instances of Omicron.

Five more cases were reported in Karnataka on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the southern state to eight, according to Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K. "Today, five more Omicron instances were discovered in Karnataka: 19 yr male returning from the UK, 36 yr male returning from Delhi, 70 yr female returning from Delhi, 52 yr male returning from Nigeria, 33 yr male returning from South Africa (sic)," he said in his tweet.

Maharashtra, the state with the most overall COVID cases, has also had the most Omicron cases, with 32 so far. Other states with patients impacted by the new form, which is thought to be highly transmissible, include Karnataka, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh.

The centre has instructed states to boost up surveillance and genetic sequencing amid growing worries. Airport security has been tightened as a result of new travel guidelines.

