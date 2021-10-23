Patwari Exam: Rajasthan's Bikaner Suspends Internet For 12 Hours Today, Tomorrow

Internet services in Rajasthan's Bikaner district will be suspended from 6 am to 6 pm on Saturday and Sunday due to the scheduled Patwari Recruitment Exam, as per a Divisional Commissioner order. The regulation states that the decision is being taken to avoid any law and order crisis during the examination as a result of fake news or rumours about accidents or paper leaks.

The order passed by Bikaner Divisional Commissioner, BL Mehra, on Friday, read, "2G/3G/4G/Data, Internet service, Bulk, SMS/MMS, Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter and other Social Media by Internet Service Providers will be temporarily suspended between 06:00 am to 06:00 pm on 23 and 24 October."

The order has, however, exempted voice calls of all landlines, mobile phones, all lease line and broadband and "as far as possible for hospitals, banks and industries."

Patwari Recruitment Exam being held for 5,378 posts

Rajasthan's Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) is recruiting for 5,378 positions. The online application form was open from 20 January 2021, to 26 February 2021. The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board releases the patwari admission cards 10-15 days before the exam date (RSMSSB).

The official website www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in has released the Patwari Admit Card. Instead of mailing the admit cards via mail, the exam board made them available online. Candidates received their admit cards after filling out the required information such as their name, registration number, and date of birth.

All applicants will be required to bring their admit cards to the examination centre. The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board will conduct a written examination and an interview to choose applicants for the position of Patwari.

Rajasthan Patwari recruitment exam: Important Dates

Hall tickets for RSMSSB Patwari Exam were out on Oct 14, 2021

The RSMSSB Patwari exam will be conducted on October 23 and October 24, 2021

On the above-mentioned dates, the exam will be held in 4 shifts. The duration of each shift will be 3 hours. The morning shift will begin at 08:30 am and will continue till 11:30 am. The afternoon shift will be conducted between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: Unsplash)