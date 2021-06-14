People Conduct Pooja Outside TASMAC Shops As Tamil Nadu Govt Eases Restrictions

As the Tamil Nadu government eases restrictions amid the second wave of COVID-19, TASMAC shops in the state have been allowed to open today. The TASMAC shops will be allowed to function across all 27 districts of Tamil Nadu. Visuals have now emerged from Tamil Nadu where people can be seen conducting a pooja outside the liquor shops. Meanwhile, the BJP had opposed the DMK's stand on the reopening of TASMAC outlets and protested against it.

People perform pooja outside a TASMAC shop

In Tamil Nadu's Madurai district, people were seen conducting pooja right outside the liquor store. Some of the men gathered were also seen forming a queue in order to purchase liquor. However, according to the visuals, people were seen adhering to social distancing norms before purchasing the liquor from the TASMAC store. The state-run TASMAC outlets have been allowed to operate between 10 am and 5 pm. Here are some visuals from Koyambedu in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu: Government-run Tasmac shops allowed to operate between 10 am & 5 pm in 27 districts of the state from today, as COVID restrictions relaxed in the state.



BJP hits out at DMK over reopening of liquor outlets

Meanwhile, the BJP has slammed the ruling DMK over its decision to reopen the TASMAC outlets from Monday. The saffron party's Tamil Nadu unit had also staged a protest on Sunday in Chennai and other parts of the state. BJP Tamil Nadu unit president L Murugan, who led a protest in front of the party's state headquarters "Kamalalayam" said DMK president M K Stalin had last year strongly opposed reopening of liquor shops in Tamil Nadu during the first COVID-19 wave. Stalin, who is now Chief Minister, had even held a protest against the AIADMK government and was then completely against the move to reopen liquor stores, Murugan said. However, after assuming power following a win in the April 6 Assembly polls, the stand has been reversed, he added.

"This protest is to explain to the people the double standards of the DMK on the issue of reopening of liquor shops. We demand the DMK to stick to its position and not reopen the liqour shops (from Monday)."

Tamil Nadu unlock guidelines

The Tamil Nadu government has further eased more COVID-19 lockdown in the state's 27 districts including Chennai. Tea shops have been allowed to open and function from 6 am to 5 pm with only take away services. Sweet and savoury shops have also been allowed to open from 8 am till 2 pm. Restaurants and bakeries have already been allowed to function in the state. In addition, TASMAC liquor outlets are allowed to function from 10 am to 5 pm in 27 districts.