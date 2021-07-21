PETA India Claims 'illegal' Goat Markets Open In Mumbai For Eid; Violating COVID-19 Norms

PETA India on Tuesday claimed that illegal and crowded goat markets were cropping up across the city of Mumbai in violation of the state government's COVID-19 norms for the celebration of Eid al-Adha. Sharing details of their investigation, PETA India stated that owing to the pandemic, all existing active animal markets had been asked to shut down to prevent the spread of the virus and the Maharashtra government had asked for the sale and purchase of animals to be limited via online/ or telephones. However, at least 23 makeshift goat markets were found to be operating in the city primarily in the regions of Andheri, Byculla, Govandi, Jogeshwari, Kurla, and Mankhurd for Bakrid.

PETA raises violations in Mumbai goat markets

The organization alleged that at least 1 lakh goats were reportedly transported from states such as Assam, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh to be sold for sacrifice for Bakrid. The buying and selling of animals was taking place under rampant violations of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960; the Transport of Animals Rules, 1978; and COVID-19 protocols, it stated. PETA reported that the Mumbai goat markets were found to be 'severely crowded, and numerous animals were crammed into congested spaces where they struggled to find a place to stand and lie down.'

PETA in its report said "These animals were often deprived of food and water, and many were suffering from respiratory problems for which no veterinary treatment was provided. The buyers and sellers weren’t able to produce fitness certificates to transport the goats, in gross violation of the Transport of Animals Rules, 1978."

It added, "In addition, most of the sellers and buyers weren’t wearing masks or maintaining social distancing, which is mandatory as per COVID-19 protocols."

Raising the animal rights and COVID-19 violations with the authorities, PETA India has sent letters to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery, the chief secretary, the commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the director-general of police in Maharashtra, and the commissioner of police in Mumbai in connection with the reported violations. It has also submitted complaints at local police stations.