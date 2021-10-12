Police arrest convict absconding since last six months

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 12 (PTI) Police have arrested a convict, who was absconding since the last six months after being released on parole, in Muzaffarnagar, officials said on Tuesday.

Idris was released on parole during Covid lockdown last year, SHO Brijendra Singh Rawat said.

He had not surrendered before the police after the parole period ended.

The convict was arrested on Monday evening, the SHO added. PTI COR SNE SNE

