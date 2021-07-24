Pune: Hundreds Of Fish Found Dead In Jambhulwadi Lake; Mud Waves Stated As Probable Reason

In Pune's Jambhulwadi lake, 10 tonnes of fish were found dead on Thursday morning and locals rushed to collect them. Hindustan Times reported the statement given by a local fisherman on the reason behind the huge numbers of dead fish. The fisherman stated that all these fish died due to mud waves inside the lake. On Thursday morning at 6 am, all the dead fish were floating on the surface of the Jambhulwadi lake and people were shocked at the sight.

A fisherman who has been given a contract by the state fisheries department to do fishing at the lake, Manohar Pardeshi said that when it was dawn, suddenly hundreds of fish were coming out of the lake. Further, he stated that people gathered around the area and started collecting the fish from the lake.

Hundreds of dead fish found in Bengaluru lake

On May 19, 2021, hundreds of dead fish were found floating in Mottanalluru lake situated in Bengaluru's Anekal town possibly due to pesticides from nearby industries and agricultural fields. According to ANI, local residents alleged that they were forced to live with the stench of dead fish despite complaining to the officials for the last week. After the stench became unbearable, the local activists and residents then again complained to local authorities, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, following which a team of officials inspected the site on Saturday and collected samples of the waterbody.

Officials of the KSPCB reportedly said that the fish died due to the dip in oxygen level in the lake water. The oxygen level might have fallen due to the effect of pesticides and effluents that were dumped in the waterbody. Locals said that the waste and effluents from industries located in Chandrapur flows to the Mottanalluru lake, which caused the fish to suffocate and die.

Meanwhile, a similar incident was brought to light when residents near the Kudlu Dodda Kere swimming lake in Bengaluru found tens of thousands of dead snails shored up along the lakeside. They reportedly said that sewage is the main culprit behind the mass snail deaths. A sewage pipe that is connected to the lake has been causing pollution in the water body.

