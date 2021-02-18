Pune Issues New SOPs For Travellers From Kerala; Covid-19 Test Is Must On Arrival

The Municipal Corporation of Pune in Maharashtra on Thursday issued a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs), according to which passengers travelling from Kerala to Pune will have to carry RT-PCR negative reports or will have to undergo Covid-19 RT-PCR test on arrival as a precautionary measure. As the number of Covid-19 cases in these two states is highest in the country, the governments are trying to make all possible efforts to normalise the situation. Earlier, the Maharashtra government made similar SOPs for the people coming from different parts of the country including Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Goa. People from these states are mandated to carry their RT-PCR negative test reports.

Karnataka makes RT-PCR test mandatory for Kerala arrivals

Also, the government of Karnataka on Wednesday made a Covid-negative certificate compulsory for Kerala returnees. According to the new SOPs issued by the Karnataka government, people travelling from Kerala should give Covid negative RT-PCR reports on their arrival at Pune airport and it should not be older than three days. Jawaid Akhtar, additional chief secretary of the health and family welfare department, on Tuesday, issued a circular to this effect which stated, "The district commissioners will take a call on implementation. Border surveillance may be done and there will be random checks in districts."

Also Read: Maharashtra Issues Travel Restrictions For Kerala, Passengers Must Carry COVID-19 Report

Also Read: RT-PCR Test Must For Maharashtra-bound Travellers From Kerala

Maharashtra govt issues new SOPs

The Maharashtra government issued a fresh set of guidelines, authorising government bodies to follow the guidelines based on the assessment of the situation in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The new guidelines with regard to travelling, gatherings, Covid-19 testing and other social distancing norms will remain the same as issued by the state government on November 23.

Also Read: COVID: RT-PCR Test Mandatory For Participation In Religious Events, Festivals In Rajasthan

Also Read: PCR Calls Related To Street Crimes Down By 30 Per Cent: Delhi Police