In a key development on May 23, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) opposed a petition seeking the restoration of 27 Hindu and Jain temples in the Qutub Minar complex. The plea filed by advocates Hari Shankar Jain and Ranjana Agnihotri on behalf of Jain deity Tirthankar Lord Rishabh Dev and Lord Vishnu alleged that 27 temples were demolished on the orders of invader Muhammad Ghori's commander Qutub-Din-Aibak. Contending that the Quwwat-ul-Islam mosque was built on the land where the temples stood, it asserted that clear pictures of Hindu deities and symbols have been found in the Qutub Minar complex.

To begin with, the ASI highlighted in its counter-affidavit that the Qutub Minar complex is a protected monument under the Ancient Monument and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958. Observing that no construction or reconstruction is allowed within 100 metres of a protective monument, it maintained that changing and alteration of the existing structure would be a violation of the AMASR Act. Moreover, it referred to a Delhi High Court order dated 27 January 1999, which held that any religious observance inside a protected monument is not permitted.

At the same time, it conceded, "It is fact that architectural members and images of Hindu and Jain deities are re-used in the construction of the Qutub complex. This is very clear from the inscription in the complex which is open to public viewing. The Persian inscription at the Quwwat-ul-Islam mosque clearly states that the cloisters were erected with carved columns and other architectural members from 27 temples". Despite admitting the presence of images of Lord Ganesh in the complex and the fact that a large number of Hindus worship Lord Ganesh, the ASI made it clear that worship can't be started at a living monument.

ASI filed an affidavit in Saket Court in an interim application related to restoration of temples in Qutub Minar complex



The ASI's affidavit assumes significance after the Quwwat-ul-Islam mosque's Imam Maulana Sher Mohammad cried foul over being stopped from offering Namaz there. He complained, "They told us directly that don't perform Namaz here. We asked why. They said we have received orders from the top...My sense is that protests were held here seeking permission to perform pooja and install our idols there. So, they must have thought that we can't give permission to these people, so we will stop them as well".

Additional District Judge Nikhil Chopra will hear the plea filed by advocates Hari Shankar Jain and Ranjana Agnihotri today (May 24).