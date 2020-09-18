Railways To Increase Special Suburban Services In Mumbai From 350 To 500 From September 21

In a significant development on Friday, the Railways announced that the special suburban services in Mumbai will be increased from 350 to 500 with effect from September 21. As per a Western Railway spokesperson, this decision was taken to maintain social distancing and avoid overcrowding. Thus, 30 additional services during morning peak hours and 29 more services during evening peak hours will be operated for the convenience of commuters.

All commuters have been urged to follow social distancing norms and wear masks while travelling in the trains. Western Railway has also clarified that only essential categories staff as notified by the Maharashtra government will be allowed to travel. Since the commencement of the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown on March 25, Mumbai Suburban Railway has been restricted for general passengers.

'My Family, My Responsibility' campaign

The Maharashtra government has launched the 'My Family, My Responsibility' campaign to achieve effective healthcare education for the control of COVID-19. Volunteers appointed by the Public Health Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will go door-to-door to check the temperature and oxygen levels of every family. The campaign entails giving important messages related to healthcare, search suspected COVID-19 patients and provide referral treatment to people with co-morbidities such as diabetes, obesity, heart disease, and kidney disease.

The BMC has advised citizens to adopt a three-pronged approach to taking precautions. This involves maintaining a safe distance of at least 2 meters between each other, using masks regularly, and washing hands/using sanitizers properly. Additionally, the civic body has given more tips such as measuring body temperature and oxygen level daily, washing reusable masks using a sanitizer, having nutritious and vitamin-rich food, and practicing exercises to avoid immunity.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally soars to 11.67 lakh

On Friday, September 18, Maharashtra recorded 22,078 new novel coronavirus cases, propelling the state's COVID-19 tally to 11,67,496. At present, there are 3,00,887 active cases in the state. With 21,656 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 8,34,432. A total of 56,93,345 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in the state so far.

(Image credits: PTI)