Rajasthan: 28-year-old Man Dies After Bluetooth Headphones Explode While In Use

A 28-year-old man died in Rajasthan when his Bluetooth headphone device exploded while he was using it, the state police said on Saturday. This tragic incident occurred in the Chomu village of Udaipur, which is in the district of Jaipur on Friday. The victim, Rakesh Nagar, was studying for his competitive exams in his house and was using Bluetooth headphones when the electronic device was plugged into an electrical outlet. The police said that the device suddenly exploded while he was talking to someone.

The sudden explosion of the device left Nagar unconscious and he was rushed to the nearest private hospital. The doctors said that he was brought to the hospital alive but he was in a very critical condition. He died while being treated for the same. Dr. L N Rundla of Siddhivinayak Hospital said that both his ears had suffered adverse injuries and were bought unconscious to the hospital where he succumbed during treatment. He further said that the man died due to a cardiac arrest, possibly because of the shock due to the explosion. He had just gotten married earlier this year in February and was the eldest sibling in the family. The doctor said that this is the first such case in the country.

Can Bluetooth headphones/earbuds explode?

The earphones connected through Bluetooth have the potential to explode. The wired earphones or headphones do not have any component that has the potential to explode, but the wireless ones have lithium-ion batteries that could generate ignition if they get overheated. There are two lithium-ion batteries in the wireless earphones and if even one gets overheated, it heats up the other battery too. This way they can explode. The hardware or the performance-determining element of a wireless earphone does not have any component that can explode, but if they have rechargeable batteries, the risk of the explosion will always persist. This can easily be avoided by using the earphones in a sustainable manner, by not using them for extremely long hours and by investing in a branded product. The app in use can also influence the heating of the wireless device.