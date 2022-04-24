Rajasthan: Man Arrested For Stealing Lemons In Jaipur Mandi; Details Here

A man was arrested on Saturday for stealing two boxes of lemon from a shop in Muhana vegetable market in Jaipur, police said.

A vegetable seller had lodged a complaint on Friday alleging that an unidentified person stole two boxes of lemons from the platform in front of his shop on April 12 and April 20.

After its investigation, police arrested a man named Naveen Ahmed, and recovered a 13kg box of lemons from him. The e-rickshaw used in crime has also been seized, police said.

According to police, the accused took advantage of the crowd in the Mandi to steal lemon boxes kept on the platform and spirit them away in his e-rickshaw.

Ahmed told police he had been selling the stolen lemons at cut-price to local vendors.

Lemon prices have seen a mercurial rise in the last few weeks. In Rajasthan, a desert state, it reached the price of Rs 400 per kg during first week of April, only to come down sharply in the last few days.

Besides rising temperatures, people have blamed increase in the price of diesel for lemon's costliness.

Image: Shutterstock

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)