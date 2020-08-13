Ravi Shankar Prasad Visits COVID-19 Hospital In Patna, Reviews Medical Facilities

In a bid to review the medical facilities for COVID-19 patients, Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday visited the Patna Medical College and Hospital. The Union Minister was dressed in a full-body PPE and interacted with patients.

Taking to Twitter, the minister apprised about his visit, adding that PPE kits and masks were also distributed for the safety of doctors and health workers in the hospital

पटना मेडिकल कॉलेज हॉस्पिटल के कोविड वार्ड में मरीजों से मिल कर स्वास्थ्य सुविधाओं के बारे जानकारी ली और उनका हाल-चाल पूछा। सभी डॉक्टर और स्वास्थ्य कर्मी मरीजों की सेवा में दिन रात पूरी मेहनत से लगे हुए हैं। संकट के इस समय में उनकी सेवा भावना का अभिनन्दन। pic.twitter.com/1IxYyDDq5r — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 13, 2020

He further said that he was satisfied with the arrangements made by the facility and said that doctors have been working with immense dedication despite obstacles.

"I am happy with the arrangements that have been made over here. There has been immense improvement in the facility over here. I am very happy with the doctors who, despite obstacles, have been working with immense dedication," he told ANI. The Union Minister also inspected the Nalanda Medical College Hospital as well.

COVID in Bihar

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in Bihar mounted to 474 after nine patients succumbed to the disease, while 3,741 fresh cases of infection pushed state''s coronavirus caseload to 90,553, a health department bulletin said on Wednesday.

The state tested 92,414 samples in the past 24 hours and the department is aiming to achieve the target of one lakh tests per day very soon, Health Secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh said.

He said that the state has 30,010 active cases. Of the nine latest fatalities, one death each was reported from Arwal, Begusarai, Bhagalpur, Bhojpur, Jehanabad, Madhubani, Patna, Samastipur and Supaul, the bulletin said. Patna has, so far, recorded the highest number

