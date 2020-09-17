Section 144 Of CrPC Imposed In Mumbai Till September 30 Amid Rise In COVID Infections

As Mumbai witnesses another spike in the number of daily COVID cases, Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the city till September 30, in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahji Umap has issued the order stating that any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places or gathering shall be prohibited till the aforementioned date. However, the supply of essential goods, services, and medical emergencies shall remain unaffected under the order. Moreover, the re-opening guidelines announced by the state government on August 31 under the 'Mission Begin Again' shall also continue to remain in place.

The following entities have been exempted from the restriction:

1. Emergency duties

2. Government/Semi-Government agencies and their officials on duty

3. Establishment providing essential services like:

Food, vegetables, Milk supplies, ration and grocery stores

Hospitals, medicine, pharma and related establishments

Telephone and internet services

Electricity, petroleum, oil and energy related

Banking, stock exchange, clearing corporation, depositories, stock brockers and SEBI registered participants

IT and IT enabled services and data centers

Media

Ports

Services providing home delivery of food, groceries and essential commodities

E-commerce activity for essential and non-essential items and materials

Drinking water supply and maintenance

Godowns and warehousing related to the above

Trucks/Tempos carrying goods and manpower related to the above services

Mumbai sees surge in COVID cases

On Wednesday, Mumbai witnessed 2352 new COVID infections taking the total tally to 1,75,886. At present, there are 31,678 active COVID-19 cases in the city. The number of recovered soared to 1,35,566 after 1500 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 50 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Wednesday, propelling Mumbai's fatality toll to 8,277. 31 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities.

While there are 601 active containment zones currently, 8,992 buildings have been sealed. 13,583 high-risk contacts have been traced in the last 24 hours. At present, 2,422 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city is 55 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district remains constant at 77%.

