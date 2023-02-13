SHOCKING: 2 People Attacked Outside Coimbatore Court With Sickles, One Dead

A shocking video from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, showed two persons being attacked with sharp objects in broad daylight on Monday. One victim of the incident has lost his life while another is being treated in a hospital.

Both victims had arrived to appear in the Coimbatore District Court after which they went to a tea shop behind the building. Four attackers who had been following them suddenly leaped on them and attacked them with sickles and other sharp objects before fleeing the scene.

The incident was recorded by witnesses on a cellphone that the Coimbatore Police have recovered for further investigation. Meanwhile, five special teams have also been formed to nab the accused.

(This is a developing story. More details to follow)