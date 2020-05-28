Sircilla's Water Mgmt Now A Model For IAS Trainees At Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy

The transformation journey of Telangana's Sircilla from being a drought-hit region to a water surplus district will now be studied as a model by the future IAS aspirants. The Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie has chosen 'Sircilla Water Management' as a topic to impart training to trainee IAS officers in water management. The academy has asked the Sircilla officials to document the development activities so that it can be included in the lessons for trainee IAS officers.

READ | Telangana CM to inaugurate Konda Pochamma Sagar reservoir on May 29

"As a part of the course this time, Sircilla water management programs were made as study models for the trainee officers. The course includes the irrigation projects, Mission Kakatiya, lakes maintenance, harvesting pits, and farm ponds," the statement by the Academy informed.

A milestone in water conservation

Over the years the water table in the district has increased to six meters as the government has been implementing these programs religiously. This is seen as a milestone in water conservation as Sircilla earlier was a drought-prone district. The district has also received prestigious awards at the national level in the past five years under the NREGA, water management, cleanliness categories.

READ | Telangana: CM Rao issues directive to exempt state-run buses from curfew restrictions

Minister KTR, who is also the MLA from Sircilla, expressed his joy over the Sircilla model receiving praise from across the states. He said that Telangana policies and models are being praised by everyone at the national level. He also recollected the words of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who earlier said that the water projects of Telangana would become research topics for many years to come.

KTR further stated that the irrigation infrastructure of Sircilla has started bearing fruits and the government would soon come up with a plan of action to make the most of these projects, to transform Sircilla as a role model district in the future.

READ | 3-year-old boy falls into newly dug borewell in Telangana, rescue operations on

READ | Telangana CM KCR asks Govt officials to celebrate 'formation day' on subdued note

(With agency inputs)