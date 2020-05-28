Telangana: CM Rao Issues Directive To Exempt State-run Buses From Curfew Restrictions

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has stated that state buses are exempt from curfew restrictions staring from Thursday, May 28. The decision was announced after a meeting at Pragati Bhavan in Hyderabad. Telangana has reported 1991 cases of COVID-19 infection, with 51 deaths due to the virus.

Buses to ply throughout the day

State officials were quoted by ANI saying, "The RTC has incurred heavy losses due to the recent developments. When the problem was solved and when the situation is getting back to normal, the Corona issue came up. Though permission is given for some RTC buses to ply, due to the Curfew imposition, the buses are not playing to their full capacity. Every day RTC should get Rs 11 to 12 Crore income. During the summer and marriage season, the income should be Rs 15 Crore per day. Now, the income if only Rs 2 crore per day."

"The main reason for this low occupancy was the imposition of curfew in the nights. Passengers going to their destinations were not been able to reach before 7 PM. Since this is peak summer, passengers would like to travel either in the morning or during the nights. Since buses are plying only during the daytime, it is not proved useful to people," the officials added.

"The state government has taken certain decisions on the RTC. The buses are exempted from the Curfew restrictions. RTC buses will be allowed to reach their destination during the curfew time," a press release read.

Last week, the state police announced that it will shortly be introducing the artificial intelligence-based system to create awareness on social distancing. According to Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy, the system -- a first such initiative in the country -- shall be enabled shortly across the three police commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda which cover the city and its suburbs.

