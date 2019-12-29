'BJP Misleading People Over Regularising Unauthorised Colonies': AAP's Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that the BJP is lying and misleading Delhites by claiming that the unauthorised colonies will be regularised. "BJP is deliberately misleading the people. If they really want to regularize the unauthorised colonies why don't they give registry to the people?" questioned Sisodia.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Sisodia cited an FAQ (Frequently Asked Question) section of the Delhi Development Authority website to back his argument. "BJP has no intention to regularise unauthorised colonies nor allow them registry. They have put out hoardings all across Delhi saying we have allowed registry of such colonies. But the DDA website clearly states that 'this is neither regularisation of unauthorised colony nor structures therein'."

Website says something, posters say otherwise

Sisodia said that the job of registering the houses within these unauthorised colonies is the job of the DDA while the Delhi government will work on developing the civic facilities in the area. "We carried much development in these areas fro providing electricity and water supply to building sewer pipelines. But the documents show that plots are not regularised while their posters say otherwise."

BJP should now apologise

"I commend Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for putting out the truth. The BJP is spreading falsehood through posters before elections. The BJP should now apologise," said Sisodia. He even did a demo attempt to register a colony which he claimed was successful within a minute and without proper documentation. The AAP leader also said that a person of such colonies will be left in limbo if he/she tries to sell his property or mortgage the house because officials will ask for registration documents and won't go by the "fake" advertisements put out by BJP.

DDA website FAQ

The FAQs purportedly say that the PM-UDAY (Prime Minister – Unauthorized Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana) is a decision of Union Cabinet to confer the ownership or transfer/ mortgage rights to the residents of Unauthorized Colonies in Delhi but in response to another question if it is regularisation of unauthorised colonies it says it is neither regularization of unauthorized colonies nor the structures therein.

