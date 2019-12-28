BJP's Coins On-the-fly Counter To AAP's 'Acche beete paanch saal, lage raho Kejriwal'

The campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls gained further momentum on Friday as the Delhi unit of BJP unveiled its slogan ‘Paanch saal Delhi behaal, ab nahi chahiye Kejriwal’ (Delhi has suffered for 5 years, now we don’t want Kejriwal). This appears as a direct response to the slogan framed by the AAP government- ‘Acche beete paanch saal, lage raho Kejriwal’ (The 5 years were spent well, continue Kejriwal).

BJP's questions on AAP government's work in the education sector

On its Twitter account, the Delhi BJP unit raised several questions pertaining to the education sector. First, it contended that the AAP's report card was a 'bunch of lies'. BJP alleged that the AAP government had not spent Rs.145.72 crore, allocated for higher education.

Thereafter, the AAP government was accused of increasing the education budget by only 0.41% despite the increased economic capacity of the national capital. Similarly, BJP targeted the Kejriwal regime for not spending enough on technical education. Another charge was that the Delhi government could spend only 79% of the budget allocated for education in the year 2016-17.

'आप' सरकार का रिपोर्ट कार्ड बना झूठ का पुलिंदा



आंकड़ों की बाजीगरी है शिक्षा पर आवंटित बजट



5 सालों में दिल्ली की आर्थिक क्षमता बढ़ने के बावजूद आप सरकार ने मात्र 0.41 फीसदी ही बढ़ाया शिक्षा बजट



5 साल दिल्ली बेहाल, अब नहीं चाहिए केजरीवाल#AapKaFailure pic.twitter.com/gepVyDL6Wr — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) December 27, 2019

'आप' सरकार का रिपोर्ट कार्ड बना झूठ का पुलिंदा



आंकड़ों की बाजीगरी है शिक्षा पर आवंटित बजट



दिल्ली सरकार शिक्षा के लिए आवंटित बजट का 2014-15 में 62%, 2015-16 में 57%, 2016-17 में 79% ही खर्च कर पाई



5 साल दिल्ली बेहाल, अब नहीं चाहिए केजरीवाल#AapKaFailure pic.twitter.com/oRUipihMDc — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) December 27, 2019

The Delhi Assembly polls

Assembly elections are expected to be conducted in Delhi in the month of February. In the previous election, Kejriwal-led AAP secured a whopping 67 out of 70 seats as against BJP which bagged only 3 seats. This time, poll strategist Prashant Kishor's I-PAC has joined forces with the AAP.

