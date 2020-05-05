Srinagar Municipal Corporation Corporator Tests Positive For COVID-19

A Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) corporator was on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19. The Corporator was tested positive days after his brother who had allegedly concealed his travel history was tested positive, officials said.

Nodal Officer for COVID-19 at Government Medical College, Srinagar, Dr Salim Khan confirmed that SMC Corporator has been tested positive for Novel Coronavirus at CD hospital today. The development has also created panic among SMC employees.

Read: Terrorists Attack CRPF Party Posted In Qaziabad Area Of Handwara; 3 Personnel Martyred

Read: J&K: 4 Districts In Srinagar Declared Red Zones By MHA, 12 Under Orange Zone

Pertinently, his brother was tested positive on May 1, following which many of the employees put themselves in self-quarantine.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor, G C Murmu convened a high-level meeting to review COVID-19 preparedness in Kashmir division.

It was also informed that there are 11 dedicated hospitals for treatment of Covid-19 patients in Kashmir with a total strength of 8736 beds in Kashmir. The district-wise details of red zones, buffer zones, isolation beds, COVID wellness centres was also given in the meeting.

It was divulged that so far 75,838 number of travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance in overall J&K and surveillance of 57,386 people has been completed so far. The meeting also informed that the rate of increase of COVID-19 patients has been stabilized, which earlier was fluctuating, and added that 1912 tests are being done per million population with four labs being made operational. Besides two CB NAAT labs have been made functional and RTPCR machines have also been pressed into service to enhance COVID-19 testing.

Lieutenant Governor directed to ramp up the testing and priority be given to pregnant women, elderly and all those returning from outside. He also directed that the household survey was undertaken to be completed fully. LG gave directions that immediate steps be taken for isolation of COVID patients and ensure strict separation of COVID and non-COVID patients including separate entry and exit points in the hospitals.

(Image credit -PTI)

Read: Civil Secretariat Reopens In Srinagar

Read: CISF Jawan Injured In Grenade Attack In Srinagar