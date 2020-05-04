Terrorists Attack CRPF Personnel Posted In Qaziabad Area Of Handwara; No Injury Reported

General News

Unidentified terrorists fired on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) party posted near the Wangam stop in the Qaziabad area of Handwara in North Kashmir.

Handwara

On Monday, unidentified terrorists fired on the Central Reserve Police Force party posted near the Wangam stop in the Qaziabad area of Handwara in North Kashmir. As per sources, the CRPF also retaliated after being attacked. So far, no loss of life or injury has been reported. The entire area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers. 

5 security personnel martyred in Handwara encounter

This terror attack comes a day after 5 security personnel including an Army Colonel and Major were martyred in an encounter with terrorists at a village in Handwara, Jammu and Kashmir. As per the Indian Army statement, a joint operation was launched by the Army and Police based on the intelligence input that terrorists had taken civilians as hostages in a house in Changimul, Handwara. The security personnel managed to safely rescue the citizens and eliminated two terrorists. Subsequently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. President Ram Nath Kovind, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and several other top officials paid tribute to the martyred personnel. 

