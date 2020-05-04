Terrorists Attack CRPF Personnel Posted In Qaziabad Area Of Handwara; No Injury Reported

On Monday, unidentified terrorists fired on the Central Reserve Police Force party posted near the Wangam stop in the Qaziabad area of Handwara in North Kashmir. As per sources, the CRPF also retaliated after being attacked. So far, no loss of life or injury has been reported. The entire area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists attack CRPF patrol party near Qaziabad area of #Handwara. No loss of life or injury reported. Area has been cordoned off; more details awaited — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

5 security personnel martyred in Handwara encounter

This terror attack comes a day after 5 security personnel including an Army Colonel and Major were martyred in an encounter with terrorists at a village in Handwara, Jammu and Kashmir. As per the Indian Army statement, a joint operation was launched by the Army and Police based on the intelligence input that terrorists had taken civilians as hostages in a house in Changimul, Handwara. The security personnel managed to safely rescue the citizens and eliminated two terrorists. Subsequently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. President Ram Nath Kovind, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and several other top officials paid tribute to the martyred personnel.

Tributes to our courageous soldiers and security personnel martyred in Handwara. Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. They served the nation with utmost dedication and worked tirelessly to protect our citizens. Condolences to their families and friends. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 3, 2020

The loss of our soldiers and security personnel in Handwara(J&K) is deeply disturbing and painful. They showed exemplary courage in their fight against the terrorists and made supreme sacrifice while serving the country. We will never forget their bravery and sacrifice. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 3, 2020

Tributes to our brave soldiers and security personnel martyred in Handwara, J&K. A grateful nation will always remember their supreme sacrifice. The entire country stands united in the fight against the forces of terror and evil. Thoughts and prayers with the families of martyrs. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 3, 2020

