China Thanks PM Modi For His Condolence Letter On Coronavirus Outbreak

On Thursday, China thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his condolence letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping on coronavirus outbreak. Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong took to his official Twitter handle where he wrote that President Xi has appreciated Prime Minister Modi's message and his offer to jointly tackle the epidemic with the international community, including India.

President #XiJinping sent message of thanks to #PMModi for his condolence letter on COVID-19 outbreak, mentioning #China has full confidence, capability & determination to prevail over the epidemic & tackles the epidemic jointly with international community including #India. — Sun Weidong (@China_Amb_India) March 5, 2020

An Indian Air force aircraft carried 15 tonnes of medical supplies from New Delhi to Wuhan in February to help tackle the crisis. The Ministry of External Affairs said the aircraft carried medical supplies comprising masks, gloves and other emergency medical equipment. "The assistance being sent today is also a mark of friendship and solidarity from the people of India towards the people of China as the two countries also celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year," the MEA said in a statement.

Coronavirus outbreak

The new coronavirus also known as COVID-19 has claimed more than 3,300 lives across the globe of which 3,000 deaths were reported from China alone. The virus has infected over 97,000 people all across the world since it first broke out in December 2019. According to reports, at least 280 people have died outside mainland China, which makes it the worst disease outbreak of the 21st century. Italy, Iran and South Korea are the most affected countries apart from China, where 148, 107 and 40 people have died respectively.

It is being said that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, where animals were being traded illegally. Hubei province in China has been most affected by the contagious disease, which is also the epicentre of the virus.

Image Credit: AP