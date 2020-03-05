J&K Administration Reviews Measures For Prevention, Detection Of Coronavirus

Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma on Thursday convened a meeting with concerned officers to assess precautionary measures initiated to detect and prevent the spread of Coronavirus. The Jammu and Kashmir government has made arrangements for the screening of passengers and tourists at Jammu airport and Lakhanpur. Help desks have also been established at these places with an adequate number of doctors.

The Divisional Commissioner asked the concerned authorities to take every possible measure to ensure that proper screening is held of the passengers coming from virus affected countries. He also said the person showing any symptoms during the screening must be immediately shifted to isolation wards or sent to quarantine.

Verma also urged members of hotel associations to share the details of suspected visitors on a regular basis. They were also asked to inquire about the traveling history of every visitor/Tourist before providing the accommodation. The representatives of private hospitals were asked to provide medical equipment in case of any emergency situation. He also directed the concerned authorities to establish isolation wards for persons with the virus symptom. Special instructions were also issued for stocking up masks, medicines, and other equipment. The representatives extended their support to the administration to combat the virus.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary on Thursday also informed that a district-wide awareness campaign will be launched on coronavirus and the precautions that need to be followed to prevent its spread. The campaign will focus on preventive measures to curb the spread of coronavirus. Continuing the efforts to create awareness about Coronavirus prevention across the district, the Doda district administration sensitized the school heads about the precautionary measures that needs to be taken to protect the students.

A one-day awareness lecture on Tuberculosis, HIV, Coronavirus was organized for the inmates at the district jail in Jammu where doctors delivered a lecture on awareness on the indication, causes and precautionary measures of HIV & Coronavirus.

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Ramban, Nazim Zai Khan also said that district administration has taken all possible measures for the prevention of coronavirus in the district. He gave a detailed account of preparedness for combating the spread and detection of virus.

“District administration is taking all necessary measures for combating coronavirus and health department is well prepared to deal with any emergency,” he said at a press conference.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sushma Chauhan; Principal GMC Jammu, Director Health services, senior Doctors, besides representatives of private hospitals, clinics, hoteliers and other concerned members.

