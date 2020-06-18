Supreme Court Stays Odisha's Puri Jagannath Yatra In View Of Public Health & Safety

The Supreme Court on Thursday announced its decision to stay the annual Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha that was slated to be held on June 23 amid the Coronavirus scare in the country. The apex court while responding to a PIL filed by an NGO for postponement of the Yatra, observed that the Rath Yatra could not be allowed in the interest of public health and safety. The SC bench headed by CJI SA Bobde said that they considered it appropriate for the interest of public health and safety of citizens to restrain the state from holding the Rath Yatra in Odisha this year.

The CJI also consulted senior advocate Harish Salve on whether there should be a complete injunction of the Yatra and its activities or just the curtailment of certain celebrations. Post consultation, the court was of the opinion that it as safer to injunct all activities. "We are not allowing this. Lord Jagannath will not forgive us if we allow this to continue. All activities related to the Rath Yatra are injuncted," said the CJI.

SG Tushar Mehta while presenting his side of the argument contended that the sensitivity of the matter requires that some rituals be allowed. However, the CJI stated that no secular or religious activity associated with the Rath Yatra will take place this year, listing the matter for further hearing after 4 weeks. “The word ‘juggernaut’ comes from Jagannath; a juggernaut cannot be stopped. So, Lord Jagannath cannot be stopped by this," the court observed.

The plea filed in the top court had contended that the annual Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra which is one of the largest religious congregations attracts more than 10 lakh people every year. It said that if allowed, it could put the lives of thousands across the country at a risk with the congregation becoming a hub of the deadly Coronavirus infection.

