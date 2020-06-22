Tamil Nadu Govt Imposes Lockdown On Madurai And Nearby Districts From June 23

Tackling the rise in Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday, has imposed total lockdown in certain parts of the Madurai district from June 23 to June 30, as per sources. The lockdown will be imposed in the jurisdiction of Madurai corporation limits, Paravai town panchayat and rural blocks of Madura East, Madurai West, and Thirupparankundram, add sources. Currently, there is a complete lockdown in in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpet districts from June 19 - 30.

With Chennai contributing over 75% of the state's cases, the Tamil Nadu government clamped in view of a continuing surge in virus cases in Chennai and in nearby districts. Of the 2,532 cases reported on Sunday, Chennai accounted for 1,254 with the state tally rising to 59,377 cases and 757 deaths. The Tamil Nadu government has also capped the cost of testing to ₹3,000 and an additional Rs 500 for a home visit.

Amid the lockdown, only essential services are allowed unlike the relaxations available previously and the restrictions made a comeback in view of a continuing surge in virus cases in the city and its peripheral districts. Only some cargo trucks and vehicles related to essential services were seen and shops selling vegetables and essential commodities are allowed to be open ensuring implementation of norms including social distancing and hygiene. Drones were also being used to sensitize the public about the need to stay indoors and follow norms apart from monitoring purposes.

The major reason for the surge in Chennai was due to the Koyembedu cluster. The market has reported the highest number of cases and reportedly affected other areas outside Chennai like Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram. Following more than 300 cases reported from the Koyembedu market cluster, the market was shifted to Thirumazhisai.

Reports state that the state government has started an intensive containment and control strategy at the micro-level in six high-risk zones of Chennai. Except for Tirupur, Sivagangai, Perambalur, Nilgiris, Namakkal, Nagapattinam, Karur, Kanniyakumari and Erode, all 28 districts in the state have reported a rise in Coronavirus cases. Nearly 9 lakh samples have been tested for the virus lakh till date.

