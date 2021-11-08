Extremely heavy rainfall is expected to occur over Tamil Nadu between November 10th-11th. Widespread light to moderate rainfall is very likely over Kerala, south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu during the next five days: India Meteorological Department

The sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy; Thunderstorm with moderate/ heavy rain is likely to occur in some areas of Chennai city and neighbouring areas till the next 48 hours: Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai