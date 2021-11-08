Quick links:
Extremely heavy rainfall is expected to occur over Tamil Nadu between November 10th-11th. Widespread light to moderate rainfall is very likely over Kerala, south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu during the next five days: India Meteorological Department
The sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy; Thunderstorm with moderate/ heavy rain is likely to occur in some areas of Chennai city and neighbouring areas till the next 48 hours: Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai
Two teams comprising of 44 personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) pre-positioned in Madurai district, in view of heavy rainfall alert.
On November 7, Basis Alert Issued by the IMD and the requisition of Tamil Nadu Department of Revenue, 4 NDRF Teams were deployed in Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Madurai.
"Kanchipuram District Kunrathur Municipal Officer is currently discharging water through a canal. It is also being repaired as it continues to rain and the area is waterlogged," Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority shared.
Nodal officers appointed in 15 zones to review the situation in Chennai. People living in low lying areas advised to move to govt shelters. More than 1 lakh needy people provided food. CM is continuously reviewing the situation: Tamil Nadu minister Ma Subramanian on heavy rains
Greater Chennai Corporation released the list of common kitchens in all 15 zones in Chennai.
"Food is being prepared and supplied in the flood-affected areas" it shared.
Republic’s WhatsApp number is open for those stuck in Tamil Nadu floods, if you’re stranded or in need of help, message us your location and circumstances on +91 73044 34381 and we will relay it to the authorities.
Within 24 hrs until 8:30 am on Monday, Perambur in Chennai district recorded 14 cm of rainfall. Cheyyur and Maduranthagam of Chengalpattu district recorded 13 cm each. While Chennai's Thodaiyarpet recorded 10 cm, Ayyanavaram, Chennai Collectorate and Gummidipoondi recorded 9 cm each.
Netizens shared, "Perambur is a swimming pool'
Puducherry continues to receive heavy rainfall, leading to waterlogging in some areas. Visuals from Krishna Nagar. As per IMD, Puducherry is likely to experience a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain today.
Kallakurichi, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruchirapalli, Ariyalur, Peramblar, Namakkal, Pudukkotai and Dindigul announced holidays for schools while Tirunnamalai, Thanjavur, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Salem, Karur, Tiruppathur and Sivaganga declared holidays for both schools and colleges.
"Schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions to remain closed on Nov 8 and Nov 9 for students of classes 9 to 12 due to inclement weather and incessant rains": Puducherry administration
In Korattur in Ambattur Zone of Chennai Corporation, a resident shared, "This is going to end up worse than 2015 floods."
"There are about 44,50,000 power connections within the Chennai power distribution circle, of which only 12,297 have been cut off due to security concerns.," Balaji shared.
In the wake of incessant torrential downpour in Chennai, Balaji took stock of power and electrical grids within the state's capital.
IMD has issued an orange alert in 14 districts, including Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai and Salem districts. Alerts are issues for Puducherry and Karaikal too.
'Traffic movement affected in Tiruchirappalli due to waterlogging as a result of heavy rainfall'
In view of the public holiday declared by the Tamil Nadu government due to torrential downpour, the Madras HC issued directives on virtual hearing of matters on the cause list. Alternative benches will be announced if judges are unable to hear urgent matters in person. Also, final hearings will be heard before the court if all parties in the case are represented. City Civil courts, Magistrate courts and Family courts in Chennai have been asked to adhere to the guidelines while Principal District Judges will decide the functioning of courts in other districts in view of weather conditions across districts of Tamil Nadu.
Visuals from a residential neighbourhood of Chennai.
"Heavy rains for past 30 minutes in Padur Kelambakkam today morning. Still raining."
Due to the northeast monsoon, heavy rainfall is forecast in coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu from November 9-11. The water level in Coimbatore reservoirs has also risen as a result of the heavy rains. The current water level at Sholayar is 160.27 feet, while the reservoir's height is 165 feet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday and addressed the situation in the state while PM Modi assured absolute support of the Centre in the rescue and relief efforts.
"Cumulative rain over Chennai between November 1 and 8 is 415 mm. Monthly average for November is 374.4 mm. A Long Period Average over the Bay Of Bengal will intensify in depression and move towards Tamil Nadu. Heavy to very heavy rain is possible on November 10 and 11.
"Breakfast is being served to the flood-affected people under the supervision of officials from 15 zones" Corporation shared.
As per India Meteorological Department, Coimbatore is likely to experience a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain today.
Tamil Nadu's Commissioner for Welfare of Differently Abled issued a flood warning for people living in low-lying downstream areas near the Adyar river.
"Differently-abled people are requested to take your assistive devices along with your documents and medicines when evacuating."
Greater Chennai Corporation released toll-free number '1913' to report Chennai heavy downpour related queries and grievances. Corporation has provided WhatsApp contact number 9445477205.
Landline numbers to reach authorities as provided: 044 25619207, 044 25619208
Sounding a preliminary flood alert, the state water resources authorities advised district collectors of Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur to evacuate people living in low-lying areas. The locals here are being moved to safe locations. Meanwhile, Chembarambakkam and Puzhal reservoirs, which serve as important sources of drinking water to Chennai city were opened in order to clear the rainwater surplus.
In December 2015, Chennai in Tamil Nadu was on the receiving end of incessant rainfall, which in turn caused the city and its suburbs to flood. The drowning city witnessed its citizens come together to rescue people stranded in their homes as the water levels rose to alarming levels. Resultant from heavy rainfall generated by the annual northeast monsoon, more than 400 people were killed and over 18 lakh individuals were displaced during the 2015 Chennai floods.
Tamil Nadu: Water logging in parts of Chennai, following heavy rainfall here, affects normal life in the city. Visuals from Korattur area in the city. Heavy rainfall is expected in coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu from 9-11th Nov due to northeast monsoon, as per IMD.
Schools and colleges will remain closed today due to heavy rain in the Sivaganga district: Sivaganga District Collector Madhusudhanan Reddy
A trough from the cyclonic circulation associated with a low-pressure area has extended up to the Northeast Arabian Sea off the South Gujarat coast. While a cyclonic circulation was over West Central Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh Coast extending up to 5.8 km above sea level, the IMD stated.
During the next 24 hours, heavy to very heavy spells are possible for over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu coast. According to IMD, heavy rainfall is expected in coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu from November 9 to November 11 due to the northeast monsoon. While Coimbatore is likely to experience a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain. In Chennai, following heavy rainfall, waterlogging was observed in parts of Chennai, further obstructing the movement.
As of November 7, a low-pressure area was over East Central and adjoining the Southeast Arabian Sea which became well marked by Sunday evening and intensified into a depression in subsequent 24 hours. Earlier, this was expected to move in the West-Northwest direction away from the Indian coast. While an associated cyclonic circulation was extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level.