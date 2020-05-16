Telangana CM Declares No Active COVID-19 Cases In State Except Four Zones In Hyderabad

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday declared that apart from four containment zones in Hyderabad, there are no active COVID-19 cases in the State. The Chief Minister during a high-level review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan instructed the concerned officials to take precautionary measures to prevent seasonal diseases that may break out during the rainy season while continuing the efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus in the State. He also stated that the lockdown in the State will continue based on the guidelines given by the Centre.

According to the CM, the coronavirus in Telangana has limited itself to four zones in Hyderabad city -- LB Nagar, Malakpet, Charminar, and Karawan. He said that in these zones, the restrictions are implemented in totality and all those who are having symptoms are identified and treatment is given to them.

"There is nothing to be scared about coronavirus. A majority of people has been recovering from the virus. In Telangana, the percentage of people who died due to Coronavirus was only 2.38 per cent. This is less than the nation's average of 3.5 per cent. Hence there is no need to be fearful about Coronavirus. We don't know how long this virus will be with us. Hence we have to adopt a strategy to live with it and we have no option," he added.

On relaxations in Telangana

According to KCR, shops selling A/Cs, automobile showrooms, automobile spare parts selling shops will be permitted in all the areas in the state from Saturday. Along with it, registration offices, RTA offices will be open to function. According to him, they are ensuring the funds are not a problem to take up sanitation works and other emergency works in urban and rural areas. The Telangana government is also releasing the monthly funds to the urban and rural areas.

Speaking during the meeting, he said, "We have to be on alert about those visiting from abroad, those coming here by trains. Conduct tests for those coming to Hyderabad by flights. If they test positive for the virus send them to the hospitals for quarantine. Otherwise, put them in-home quarantine." He further added that all those who are reaching Hyderabad to go to other states should be put in special buses and send them to their respective states from the airport itself. He also instructed to conduct tests on the migrant workers who are reaching the state by train.

COVID-19 in India

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 81,970, including 51,401 active cases. While 2,649 deaths have been reported overall, around 27,920 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Gujarat have the highest number of cases in the country with 275,24 and 9,591 cases respectively.

