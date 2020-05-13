India's COVID Cases At 74,281 From 1.85 Million Tests; 2,415 Deaths & 24,386 Recoveries

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 74,281, including 47,480 active cases. While 2,415 deaths have been reported overall, around 24,386 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Gujarat have the highest number of cases in the country with 244,27 and 8,903 cases respectively.

ICMR releases data

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as of Wednesday, May 13 at 9 AM, a total of 185,42,50 COVID-19 samples have been tested.

The lockdown 4.0

In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that there will be a fourth phase of the lockdown, however, it will be different from the earlier three phases. The details of the fourth phase will be announced by May 18. The third phase of the 54-day lockdown is scheduled to end on May 17. Further, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce the details of the new Rs 20 lakh crore economic package on Wednesday, May 13 at 4 PM.

