Telangana doctor Drives Tractor To Take Covid Patient Body For Last Rites; Hailed Online

A medic at Peddapalli Government Hospital in Telangana drove a tractor and helped move the body of a deceased COVID-19 patient to a nearby burial ground after people refused to touch it. Hailed as a “hero” and a “saviour”, Dr. Pendyala Srinivasa Sriram on July 13 volunteered to take the body from the hospital for the last rites after the Municipality’s vehicle did not show up to collect the bodies of victims that caused a delay for the family. In a 35 second clip shared on Twitter the doctor can be seen clad in his personal protective kit as he rushes the deceased to the cemetery.

A surveillance officer for COVID-19 for Peddapalli district, 45-year-old doctor Sriram decided to take the responsibility after an ambulance could not arranged and the family was rendered helpless. The municipal staff declined to touch the body fearing the coronavirus infection. Therefore, in the clip, it can be seen that doctor Sriram and his three assistants mounted on the tractor without a second thought.

#WATCH Telangana: Body of a man who had #COVID19 was driven to the burial ground in a tractor by Dr Sriram, working as Peddapalli District Surveillance Officer for prevention of spread of COVID, after the driver allegedly refused to do it. pic.twitter.com/yRzziKTHqy — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020

"Yesterday, a COVID-19 patient died at the Peddapalli isolation ward. So, it was the first death in our district. Some of our employees were unaware of the protocols. Though they are trained, none dared to attend the body," said Dr. Sriram to ANI.

"The local authorize helped me by providing the tractor to carry the dead body. But the driver of the tractor out of fear did not participate in the process. Hence, I drove the tractor to the crematorium and helped the disease's relative to complete the last rites," doctor Sriram explained.

Hospital did not have a mortuary

Further, citing the scenario at the hospital, doctor Sriram was quoted saying that unfortunately, the hospital did not have mortuary to preserve the body at a temperature of 4 degrees Celsius and therefore had to be dismissed early. He added that he volunteered to do the job. The Internet lauded the doctor’s courage and hailed the healthcare workers for battling the COVID-19 crisis at the frontlines not just by treating patients but also providing emotional support.

(Image Credit: ANI)