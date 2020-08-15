Telangana Govt To Intensify Efforts In Securing UNESCO Heritage Status For Hyderabad

Telangana government will intensify its efforts in securing the UNESCO’s Heritage City status for Hyderabad said the state Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao on Friday. The city has both an old-world charm and a new age vibrancy, he said after inaugurating the restored and refurbished Moazamjahi Market.

"Hyderabad is a city where one will find old world charm and new age vibrancy. It should get Heritage City status from UNESCO and we will work for achieving it. The government will work towards achieving the same, Rao said.

Speaking about the market, Rao said, "The Mozamjahi Market was constructed in 1933. When we visited the place two years back, it was in bad shape but I'm glad that the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department (MAUD) did a good job in restoration and conservation of the historic structure. The government of Telangana took up the renovation project and restored it. I request the cooperation of citizens to maintain this", Rao said.

Among those who were present on the occasion include State ministers Mahmood Ali, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Sabitha Indra Reddy, V Srinivas Goud, Member of Parliaments K Keshava Rao and Asaduddin Owaisi, Member of Legislative Assembly Raja Singh, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar.

CM Rao unfurls National Flag

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Independence Day on Saturday, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao hoisted the National Flag at Pragathi Bhavan along with the other dignitaries. MP Dr. K Keshava Rao, Government‘s Chief Advisor Sri Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Sri Somesh Kumar, DGP Sri Mahender Reddy, and others were present.

CM Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao has hoisted the national flag at Pragathi Bhavan on the occasion of 74th #IndependenceDay. MP Dr. K Keshava Rao, Government‘s Chief Advisor Sri Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Sri Somesh Kumar, DGP Sri Mahender Reddy, and others participated. pic.twitter.com/LdeuD2L2wD — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) August 15, 2020

(With Inputs from ANI)