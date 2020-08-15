PM Modi Announces Revolutionary National Digital Health Mission Launch On Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 7th consecutive Independence Day address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, announced the commencement of Digital Health Mission in India which is aimed at bringing about a revolution in the health sector of the country. Under the newly announced Digital Health Mission, the citizens of the country will receive one health ID card which will comprise of the individual's health reports, test results, history of illness, medicines prescribed, and more.

"From today a new campaign is going to start in the country. It is the National Digital Health Mission, which will bring a new revolution in the health sector in India," the Prime Minister said. "Every Indian will get a Health ID card. Every time you visit a doctor or a pharmacy, everything will be logged in this card. From the doctor's appointment to the medication, everything will be available in your health profile," he added.

आपके हर टेस्ट, हर बीमारी, आपको किस डॉक्टर ने कौन सी दवा दी, कब दी, आपकी रिपोर्ट्स क्या थीं, ये सारी जानकारी इसी एक Health ID में समाहित होगी: PM @narendramodi #AatmaNirbharBharat — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 15, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the entire country is pondering about a vaccine as it is still grappling with the Coronavirus pandemic. In a huge statement, the Prime Minister said that blueprint to provide the vaccine is ready and India has 3 COVID-19 vaccines in their testing phases. He said that the country is waiting for the nod of scientists and health experts about the safety and sustainability of the vaccines.

"Whenever the topic of Coronavirus comes up, one thing is natural. People always ask when will the vaccine for Coronavirus be ready? I want to tell the citizens of the country. The scientists in our country and their capabilities are like a 'rishi muni' (sage). In their laboratories, they are working hard and focusing on their work. In India, not one but three vaccines are in testing stages. As soon as the scientists give a green signal, the country will begin their large scale production. And a strategy is also being made on how to distribute the vaccine to each and every Indian." PM Modi said.

