COVID-19: Ten Railway Coaches Turned Into Isolation Wards At Delhi's Shakur Basti Station

A total of 10 railway coaches were converted into isolation ward for COVID-19 patients at Delhi’s Shakur Basti railway station on Thursday, with each isolation ward consisting of 160 beds. Railways officials said that asymptomatic patients will be kept in these isolation wards that are reported to have 16 beds and an oxygen cylinder.

"Positive patients who are asymptomatic, or have mild or very mild symptoms will be kept here," said Railway Medical Officer Dr J Bhatia. "Every coach will have a doctor, nurse, attendant, and sanitation worker. If the doctor feels that a patient is not recovering, then the patient will be immediately shifted to nominated COVID hospital," he added.

READ | Amid Spike In Cases, Delhi Govt's New Guidelines For COVID-19 Testing

SOP for COVID hospitals

Meanwhile, the Delhi government issued a fresh set of guidelines for all COVID hospitals in the national capital for the handling of positive or suspected patients.

The SOP issued on Thursday aims to streamline the process for handling of COVID-19 patients in the hospitals and includes activities to be carried out from the time the patient reaches the hospital to the time he or she is discharged. The government has also ordered designated COVID Hospitals in the national capital to upgrade beds at their facilities in the coming weeks.

READ | Delhi: Health Min Suggests Aggressive Surveillance To Contain COVID Amid Surge In Cases

Delhi recorded 1,359 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, which took the city's COVID-19 tally past the 25,000-mark, and the death toll due to the disease mounted to 650, authorities said.

In a bulletin, the Delhi health department said the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 650, and the number of cases mounted to 25,004 on Thursday. A total of 44 fatalities were reported on June 3, which took place between May 3 and June 3, the bulletin said. 17 deaths took place on June 2, it added.

READ | Lockdown Helped Delhi Govt Strengthen Health Infrastructure: Manish Sisodia

READ | Delhi Govt Sets Up Panel To Ensure Hospitals' Preparedness Amid Battle Against COVID

(With inputs from ANI)