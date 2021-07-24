'Toxic' Foam Floats On Surface Of Yamuna River In Delhi's Kalindi Kunj; Check Video

A thick layer of toxic foam was seen floating on the Yamuna River at Kalindi Kunj in the National Capital on Saturday. As per experts, the reason behind the 'toxic' foam was high phosphate content following the discharge of toxic industrial pollutants including detergents into the river.

#WATCH Toxic foam continues to float in Yamuna river in Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area pic.twitter.com/huihtiyiyD — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2021

It has been estimated that every day, more than 800 million litres of largely untreated sewage is dumped into the river along with 44 million litres of industrial effluents. But only 35% of the total estimated sewage discharge is treated before being released into the river.

Yamuna river pollution continues

The Yamuna is one of the most polluted rivers in the world due to the dumping of industrial wastes and a high-density population. The highest polluted region of the river lies in Delhi between Wazirabad and Okhla which is just 2% of the river length carrying 76% of total pollution weight.

Between April 6 to 20, a layer of toxic foam was seen floating on the surface of the Yamuna river at Kalindi Kunj in Delhi, this was again recently observed on June 23. Earlier, in 2019, foam formation on the river surface grabbed the attention of the world when thousands of people all dressed traditionally walked into toxic foam waters to celebrate Chhath Pooja. People were seen performing the festival rituals with foam water touching their waist while other clicked pictures amidst the stinky water.

Yamuna River is under threat

As per the Sustainable Development Goals, "About 57 million people depend on Yamuna waters as it accounts for more than 70% of Delhi’s water supplies, but today it is also referred to as Delhi’s dying holy river". The river holds both religious and socioeconomic significance.

The National capital dumps 58% of the city's waste into rivers fading the crystal blue water. The river is polluted due to both domestic and industrial waste.

Delhi govt aims to clean the Yamuna

In early February, Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain had stated that after defeating the COVID-19 pandemic in the National capital, the government will aim to clean the Yamuna river in the next three years.

On June 30, the Delhi government’s animal husbandry department banned fishing in parts of the Yamuna due to high-level pollution in the water. He sent out a notification that read, “It is hereby brought to the notice of all concerned that in view of the high pollution levels in the Yamuna waters, as per the provisions made in the rules (formulated under Indian Fisheries Act, 1897), the issuing of fishing licence in two portions of public waters is suspended till further orders”.

